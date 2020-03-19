eDiscovery Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2025 – Opentext, Nuix, Microsoft, IBM, Micro Focus, FTI

Global eDiscovery Market to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025.

Global eDiscovery Market valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market opentext, nuix, Microsoft, IBM, micro focus, FTI, zylab, EPIQ, fronteo, relativity, logikcull, cloudnine, driven, IPRO, veritas, delottie, ricoh.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

o Processing

o Review

o Analyses

o Identification

o Preservation

o Collection

o Production

o presentation

services

By Deployment type:

on-premises

cloud

By Organization size:

small & medium size enterprises

large enterprises

By Vertical:

government & public sector

legal

energy & utilities

manufacturing

