Edutainment Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by CAGR of 15.8% | Top Competitors Kidzania, The Plabo, Pororo Park, UAB Educatus, Meraas

This Edutainment report includes the following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are: Kidzania, The Plabo, Pororo Park, UAB Educatus, Meraas, A MAJID AL FUTTAIM COMPANY, Kidz Holding., EON Reality Inc., Jam Origin, K11, Plabo among others.

This Edutainment report defines and describes the market by providing the Industry overview, qualitative and quantitative facts and figures of the market by providing definition, classifications and application.

Global edutainment market is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Edutainment Market Drivers And Restraints Are:

Market Drivers:

Increasing investments by established players for edutainment centers is driving the growth of the market

Introduction of advanced technology such as implementation of augmented and virtual reality technology in the education field may propel the market in the forecast period

Growing usage of social media, video streaming and mobile apps is fuelling the market growth

Rising disposable income will also boost the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product may hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness about the model is restraining the market in the forecast period

High investment cost will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation of Edutainment market

Global Edutainment Market By Facility Size (5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., > 40,000 sq. ft.), Gaming Type (Interactive, Non-Interactive, Explorative, Hybrid Combination Games), Visitor Demographics (Children (0-12 Years), Teenager (13-18 Years), Young Adult (19-25 years), Adult (25+ Years), Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Tickets, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertising ,Others)

Geographical landscape covered Edutainment report

Leading topographical countries featuring in the industry includes North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Edutainment Market Table Of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03:Edutainment Market Landscape

Part 04:Edutainment Market Sizing

Part 05:Edutainment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis Edutainment market

The Edutainment report tracks the key competitors in the market along with the company profiles which provide market position and basic information of the key competitors. Revenue figure, growth rate and gross margin is also included in the report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Edutainment Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

