eGRC Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2020 | IBM Corporation, Lockpath, LogicManager, MetricStream, Microsoft Corporation

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) refers to an organization-synchronized strategy for managing extensive issues of corporate compliance with regards to regulatory requirements, corporate governance, and enterprise risk management (ERM). It is a unified collection of capabilities, which enables organizations to reliably achieve objectives and act with integrity. GRC provides different strategies for managing an organization’s overall governance, compliance with regulations, and enterprise risk management. The major components of GRC software include IT policy management, IT risk management, compliance management, incident management, threat & vulnerability management, and vendor risk management.

Increase in risk of data breach in enterprises and implementation of stringent government regulations toward business risks prevention are some of the major factors, which drive the growth of the eGRC market. In addition, surge in penetration of IoT technology and rise in adoption of compliance & risk management software in financial institutions fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software, complexities involved in installation & configuration of it, and associated security issues hamper the market growth. Conversely, rise in demand form developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk & compliance management software are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years.

Most important By Type of eGRC covered in this report are:

Policy Management

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Incident Management

Risk Management

Others

Most important By Component of eGRC covered in this report are:

Software

Service

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Egrc Software Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Global Egrc Market, By Deployment Mode

Chapter 6: Global Egrc Market, By Enterprise Size

Chapter 7: Global Egrc Market, By Business Function

Chapter 8: Global Egrc Market, By Type

Chapter 9: Global Risk Management Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10: Global Egrc Market, By Region

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

