Einkorn Wheat Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2019 – 2025

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global einkorn wheat market can be segmented as:-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the global einkorn wheat market can be segmented as-

Flour

Whole kernels

Custom multigrain blends

On the basis of end use, the global einkorn wheat market can be segmented as:-

End-Use

Bakery

Food Processing Industries

Household

On the basis of distribution channels, the global einkorn wheat market can be segmented as:-

Store-Based Retailing Grocery Retailers Modern Grocery Retailers Convenience Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets

Traditional Grocery Retailers Food Specialist Independent Small Grocers Other Grocery Retailers

Online Retailing

Global Einkorn Wheat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global einkorn wheat market are Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Jovial Foods, Inc., Fieldstone Granary Ltd., Bluebird Grain Farms, Daybreak Mill, Biovence, Shipton Mill Ltd, True Grain Bread Ltd., Meuer Farm LLC, Woodland Foods and others.

Global Einkorn Wheat Market: Opportunities for Market Participants:-

Growing health awareness and growing health issues, such as obesity, have forced people to focus more on their health. Thus, most people are opting for Einkorn wheat as it has many health benefits attached to it. Food processing industries are also planning to include einkorn wheat flour in their product lines to cater to the growing demand of customers for organic products and growing demand from population groups sensitive to gluten.

Global Einkorn Wheat Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe account for the highest production and consumption of processed food items and many key food manufacturers are situated in these regions. Owing to these factors, it is expected that the demand for einkorn wheat will increase during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific will witness robust growth owing to the expanding health-conscious population and food industry. Increasing awareness and urbanization in Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the establishment of food companies in the region during the forecast period and thus, affect the market in a positive way.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

