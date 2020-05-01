Electric Shavers Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2020-2026 by Global Top Brands Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Remington Products, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Electric Shavers Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global electric shavers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Remington Products, BaBylissPRO, Panasonic Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy., Clean Shave, BIC, MANGROOMER, Andis Company., Perfect Life Ideas, Jay’s Products, and others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Electric Shavers Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Electric Shavers Industry market:

– The Electric Shavers Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Electric Shavers Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Oil Shaver, Wet/Dry Shaver, Clippers, A Rotary Shaver, Accessories), End- User (Male, Female), Distribution Channel (Health & Beauty Stores, General Merchandising/Mass Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others), Type (Rechargeable Shaver, Battery Type Shaver), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Electric shaver or electric razor is a device which is used for shaving and usually have oscillating and rotating blade. There main function is to remove the unrequired hairs from the body. These electric shavers don’t need any kind of soap, water or shaving foam. They are mainly of two types rechargeable and battery type. They are majorly available in two categories rotatory and foil. These shavers are widely used by men so that they can remove their facial hairs. Increasing beauty consciousness among population is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing beauty consciousness among men and women are the factor driving the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the growth of this market

Less maintenance cost and easy handling is another factor driving the market

Increasing demand of electric shavers from salons and parlour is another factor contributing in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the electric shavers is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of non-electrical counterparts of this product is also hampering the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Electric Shavers products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Electric Shavers industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

