Electrical Appliances Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2028

The global Electrical Appliances market study outlines product types and end use segments.

The Electrical Appliances market study outlines key global regions for market analysis.

segmented as follows:

Electrical Appliance Market: By Product

Refrigeration Appliances (Fridge, Freezer, Fridge-Freezer, Wine-cooler)

Home Laundry Appliances (Washing Machine, Tumble Dryer, Washer Dryer, Garment Care)

Dishwashers(Free-standing, Built-in)

Air Treatment Products (Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, Air Cooler, Humidifier/Dehumidifier, Heater, Fan)

Microwaves (Oven, Microwave)

Small Cooking Appliances (Air Fryer, Rice Cooker, Multi Cooker, Deep Fryer, Bread Maker, Toaster, Coffee Machine, Food Steamer)

Vacuum Cleaners (Vacuum Cleaners, Steam Mops)

Food Preparation Appliances (Blender, Food Processor, Mixer, Hand Mixer/Blender, Ice-cream Maker, Juicer)

Personal Care Appliances (Shaver, Trimmer, Hair Dryer, Hair Straightener, Steamer)

Irons (Steam Iron, Iron)

Others (Water Heater, Water Treatment Appliance, Electric Hand Dryer)

Electrical Appliance Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Thailand Indonesia Vietnam Malaysia The Philippines South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



