Electronic Adhesives Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019-2026

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by product, resin, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global electronic adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of product, resin, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for electronic adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual product, resin, and application of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies functioning in the global electronic adhesives market. Key players operating in the electronic adhesives market in the global include Henkel AG & Company KGaA, SIKA Group, 3M, Bostik SA, and H.B. Fuller Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size (in terms of value and volume) of the global electronic adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, resin, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product, resin, application, and end-user industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Product

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

UV Curing

Others (including Cyanoacrylate and Polyamide)

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Resin

Silicone

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (including Polyester and Polyol)

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Application

Conformal Coatings

Encapsulation

Surface Mounting

Wire Tacking

Global Electronic Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types of electronic adhesives and applications where electronic adhesives is used

Identification of key factors responsible for driving the electronic adhesives market to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global electronic adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

