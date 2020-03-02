Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2025

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Electronic Data Capture (EDC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2546&source=atm

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

An electronic data capture (EDC) brings about quicker access to data, accuracy, and ensures data security with appropriate technical controls. Besides, it also brings about compliance with regulatory requirements – a factor that has majorly underpinned its demand as most clinical trials fall flat on their face because of being unable to satisfy regulatory needs that delay drugs in becoming commercially available.

Moreover, an electronic data capture (EDC) aids in upping efficiency of clinical trials because of its user-friendly navigation. It easy to locate and filter what is needed. To top it all off, an electronic data capture (EDC) comes in different price ranges to suit every budget. Plus, in the long run, it helps to save money notwithstanding the upfront investment. On account of the aforementioned unique perceived benefits, EDC systems are seeing significant uptake.

Other factors lending support to the market are the growing complications in managing clinical information generated before, during, and after the trial and continued technological improvements in the systems.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Market Potential

The global market for electronic data capture (EDC) is highly dynamic with new developments constantly reshaping the competitive contours. Some such recent developments to have rocked the market are the raising of $30 million by clinical trial software company Medrio from Questa Capital Management for building of new software programs and the extending of partnership between CROS NT and Medidata that would enable the former’s customers’ access to Medidata’s electronic data capture (EDC) solution.

The cloud-based delivery systems for electronic data capture (EDC) services are primed for healthy growth in the near future on account of soaring demand, which in turn would be stoked by the greater efficiency in different applications, namely the trial design, data collection, and monitoring and report generation such modes of delivery bring about.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the main segments of the market electronic data capture (EDC) are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of them, North America is a key region due to the high degree of awareness about the benefits of such systems and strict regulations relating to handling with clinical information. Presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the region is also said to be catalyzing market growth in the region.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global market for electronic data capture (EDC), the report profiles companies such as Oracle Corporation; Medidata Solutions, Inc.; BioClinica; Parexel International Corporation; eClinicalSolutions; Merge Healthcare, Inc.; Openclinica, LLC., OmniComm Systems, Inc.; and Acceliant.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2546&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2546&source=atm

The Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….