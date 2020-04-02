Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor
The global Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bosch
Delphi Automotive
Edelbrock
FAST
Continental
Woodward
Magneti Marelli
Thyssenkrupp
Schaeffler
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hilborn Injection
Tenneco
Wabco Holdings
Carter Fuel Systems
Hitachi Automotive
Keihin
NGK Spark Plug
TI Automotive
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Single-point Injection Systems
Multi-point Injection Systems
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Each market player encompassed in the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
