Electronic Manufacturing Services Market 2020 By Growth Trends, Innovations, Developments, Service Providers, Technology, Major Opportunities, Demand and Forecast 2025

The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and complex statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the global Electronic Manufacturing Services market. This report provides players with useful information and suggests result-based ideas to give them a competitive advantage in the global Electronic Manufacturing Services market. Show how other players compete in the global Electronic Manufacturing Services market and explain the strategies you use to differentiate yourself from other participants.

The well-established companies such as Foxconn, Flex, Wistron, and Benchmark Electronics are expanding their production facilities and investing in new countries to meet the growing supply-demand gap. For instance, in March 2018, Wistron invested USD 106.4 million to acquire additional land near Bengaluru, India. The government approved the firm’s proposed investment to make smartphones, Internet of Things products and biotech devices in the region, including Apple iPhones. In March 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology announced the acquisition of Belkin and its Linksys and Wemo subsidiary brands for USD 866.0 million in cash, Belkin has been making cases and accessories.

On the basis of services, the global electronic manufacturing services market is categorized into design services, testing services, manufacturing & production services, and others. Furthermore, the testing services market performed around 20.0% of market share in the year 2018. However, each testing service offers a different function to the companies ranging from small to large which offers different services. This sub-segment check identifies proper placement of the components, whether the joints are installed and soldered correctly and many other testing are done before manufacturing any product. There are new designs and products coming the market with the shift in technology the companies are focusing on testing services which are expected to boost the market further in the coming years.

Based on the end user industry, the global electronic manufacturing services market is fragmented into Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense. Asia Pacific dominated the market by contributing 65.5% of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Taiwan and China are the major contributors which accounted for 82.0% of Asia Pacific EMS market. However, developing countries including India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are witnessing a potential for the EMS market. The countries have low labor cost and skilled labor due to which the companies are planning to expand EMS facilities which will positively impact the market.

As of 2018, the market for electronic manufacturing services is fragmented with global and domestic players. As a strategic step, the companies are either expanding or acquiring domestically established EMS providers. For instance, in February 2018, Nortech Systems Incorporated announced it will be expanding its Mexico operations to enhance their production capacity. The major players in the EMS market are Foxconn, Benchmark Electronics, Flextronics International, Celestica, Creation Technologies, Integrated Microelectronics, Inc., Jabil Circuit, Inc., Kimball International Plexus Corp., ESCATEC, Key Tronic EMS, Sanmina Corporation, Sparton and Venture Corporation.

Key segments of the global electronic manufacturing services (EMS)

Services Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Design

Testing

Manufacturing & Production

Others

End User Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Telecom & IT

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Americas

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Austria

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

What does the report include?

The study on the global electronic manufacturing services market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of services, end-user industry, and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

