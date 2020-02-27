Electronic Shelf Label MARKET 2019 REVENUE, INDUSTRY GROWING DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2025

The report titled, “Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Electronic Shelf Label market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Electronic Shelf Label market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Electronic Shelf Label market, which may bode well for the global Electronic Shelf Label market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Electronic Shelf Label market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Electronic Shelf Label market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Electronic Shelf Label market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6127&source=atm

Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global electronic shelf label market is a fragmented one with the presence of several key players. However, it is expected that the degree of fragmentation will drop in the coming years of the forecast period. The leading players in the market are expected to concentrate on forming strategic partnerships and alliances for developing IoT based solutions to drive their growth.

Some of the leading names in the global electronic shelf label market include Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, LG Innotek, E Ink Holdings Inc., Displaydata Ltd., Altierre Corp, and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. among others.

Some recent developments in the global electronic shelf label market are given below:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize announced that the company is planning to set up ESLs in its stores across countries such as Romania, Greece, Serbia, Luxemburg, Belgium, and Czech Republic.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several macro and microeconomic factors that are helping to push the development of the global electronic shelf label market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth has been growing implementation of the in-store technologies. The physical stores enable customers to physically try out products before buying. These stores are also providing great offers and discounts on their products to attract large sections of crowd. The growing competition with the online distribution channels are enforcing these stores to go toe to toe with their rivals. Naturally, this growing competition among the distributor channels is expected to work in favor of the development of the global electronic shelf label market. To provide a better and more improved customer experience as well as the management of the inventory, new in-store technologies are being deployed. Some of the popular ones are AR/VR, ESLs, and in-store assistance among others. The growing adoption of these new technologies are expected to help the growth of the global electronic shelf label market.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Geographical Outlook

The global electronic shelf label market features a geographical landscape consisting of five key regions. These regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global electronic shelf label market has been dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The region is one of the biggest market for electronic shelf labels and is expected to provide extensive development opportunities to the market players for the development of the regional market. One of the key driving factor for the development of the Europe electronic shelf label market is the increasing concentration of several big retailers in the region. Moreover, the growing integration of the new in-store technologies such as self-service checkouts, smart shelves, and ESLs among others are also expected to play an important role in driving the growth of the electronic shelf label market in Europe.

Asia Pacific segment on the other hand is expected to show a great growth potential for the given period of forecast. The growth of the socio-economic segments in countries such as India and China are expected to open newer avenues for the vendors to generate more revenue. This is thus expected to help in the development of the market in the region.

Market Segmentation

End-users

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants

Drug stores, pharmacies, and others

Product

LCD ESL

Full graphic e-paper ESL

Segmented e-paper ESL

Technology

Radio frequency

Infrared

Others

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Electronic Shelf Label Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6127&source=atm

Highlights of the Electronic Shelf Label Market Report

Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025

Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Electronic Shelf Label market

Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Electronic Shelf Label market

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Electronic Shelf Label Market:

At what CAGR, the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market will expand from 2020 – 2026?

What will be the worth of the global Electronic Shelf Label market by the end of 2026?

How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Electronic Shelf Label Market?

What are the key growth strategies of Electronic Shelf Label Market Players?

By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Electronic Shelf Label Market?

By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2026?

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6127&source=atm