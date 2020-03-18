Electronic Shelf Label Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Electronic Shelf Label Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027″, the global electronic shelf label market was valued at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 15.2%

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007465/

Strong economic and manufacturing capabilities characterize Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, and the rest of European countries are the major contributors to the electronic shelf label market in Europe. The European region comprises several major industries such as machinery & equipment, retail, pulp & paper, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Also, digitization is making its significance in grocery stores. Some of the largest retail companies present in European territory are Ahold Delhaize, REWE Combine, Tesco PLC, IKEA Group, Inditex, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton S.A., Carrefour, and Auchan Holding SA among others. Moreover, small retail traders such as mom and pop stores, cornershops endures being an optimistic entrepreneur in the region. In 2019, Galeries Lafayette Group, a departmental store partnered with Pricer to use their SmartTAG ESLs which is integrated into the store’s new and luxurious fittings. Also, several new shops and retail stores are emerging in the region owing to the rising purchasing capacity of the masses.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007465/

Electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of the component, product type, store type, and communication technology. By component, the display segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018. The electronic shelf label is designed and developed by integrating LCD displays or e-paper display. The LCD display ESL tags are similar to that of how the calculators display the numerical values. E-paper display offers an advantage of less power consumption, which in turn has led to increased adoption in ESL solutions in the present scenario.

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, radio frequency segment by communication technology dominated the electronic shelf label market. Through RF communication, the occurrence of a line of sight issue gets eliminated, and thereby, communication happens without any obstacle. The companies utilize this technology to communicate with the base station and ESL tags. The radio frequency segment is expected to continue its dominance in the electronic shelf label market in future.

Germany holds the largest share in the electronic shelf label market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. There are around 597 retailers present within the country including Schwarz, Aldi, Metro Cash & Carry, Edeka, Rewe, MediaMarkt as among the few largest retailers ruling the retail industry. This is contributing to the growth of the electronic shelf label market in the country.

Some of the key players operating in the global electronic shelf label market that are profiled in this research study include Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ses-Imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007465/

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are market opportunities for electronic shelf label market?



ESLs are perfectly aligned with Industry 4.0 for automation and smart management making a primary solution for information display and product pricing. As customer expectations are dynamic, the retail industry is looking forward to using industry 4.0 to embrace growing business models, digitization, and value chains. IoT application in ESLs is facilitating a user in carrying out real-time updates. The application of ESLs can also be extended to factory/warehouse logistics and smart inventory management. Developers of ESLs aims to continue to invest in more Energy Harvesting technology for ePaper. Such investment would magnify the applications of ESL.

Which type is most commonly used for electronic shelf label market?

The LCD ESL segment led the electronic shelf label market with the share of more than half of the total market share in 2018, globally. The segment-based LCD label provides a solution that is cost-efficient when a large number of labels are required for precise information to the shelf edge with the help of scrolling and flashing functions, in a wide range of layouts.

Which continent has highest demand for electronic shelf label market?

The increase in number of supermarkets, malls, stores, and others, reducing labor availability and trending retail automation demands has led Europe in electronic shelf label market in 2018 with a share of more than one-third of the total share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]