Electronics Adhesive Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

The global Electronics Adhesive market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electronics Adhesive market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Electronics Adhesive market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electronics Adhesive market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electronics Adhesive market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Cyberbond

Dow Chemical

Dow Corning

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Hexion

Huntsman

ITW Performance Polymers

Jowat

LORD Corp

Mactac

Mapei

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Avery Dennison

Benson Polymers

BUHNEN (Germany)

Master Bond

Drytac

Dymax

Pidilite Industries

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Sika AG

Super Glue

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Thermally Conductive Adhesives

UV Curing Adhesives

Other

Segment by Application

Surface Mounting

Conformal Coatings

Potting and Encapsulation

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Electronics Adhesive market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electronics Adhesive market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

