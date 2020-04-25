Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market 2020: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025
The ‘Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report 2020’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
Electronics manufacturing service provider design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, the electronic contract manufacturer offers electronic components and assemblies services.
Increasing trends of outsourcing of design and engineering services owing to rising number of skilled labor is the major factor driving the growth of the electronic contract manufacturing market across the globe. Moreover, the increasing demand in consumer electronic sector and proliferation of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global electronic contract manufacturing market
In 2018, the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Foxconn
Flex
Jabil
Celestica
Sumitronics
Zollner Elektronik
Advance Circuit Technology
DataED
Elite Electronic Systems
IEC Electronics
Libra Industries
Express Manufacturing
LogiCan
SMS Electronics
Sypris Electronics
Benchmark Electronics
EIT
KeyTronicEMS
MTI Electronics
Quantronic
SMTC
Enercon Technologies
Riverside Electronics
First Electronics
Altron
Creation Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electronic design & engineering
Electronics assembly
Electronic manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace & defense
IT & telecommunications
Power & energy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronics Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
