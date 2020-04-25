Elevator Market 2019: Up-To-Date Analyses Of Expense Trends And Technological Improvements- Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD

Elevator market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. This market document consists of all the detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Elevator business research report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials. Thus global Elevator market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goal.

Global Elevator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.71 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 150.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand and enhancement in capabilities of carrying larger loads of passengers and freights through the elevators.

Global Elevator Market By Type (Hydraulic & Pneumatic, MR Traction, MRL Traction), Deck Type (Single Deck, Double Deck), Destination Control (Smart, Conventional), Building Height (Low Rise, Mid Rise, High Rise), End-Use Application (Residential, Commercial, Mix Block), Usage (Passenger, Freight), Speed (Less than 1m/s, 1-3m/s, 4-6m/s, 7-10m/s, More than 10m/s), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Elevator Market

Elevator can be defined as a means of transport that is used vertically in buildings or other structures for the movement of passengers or freight, between the various levels of a building. They are powered by electric motors and its movement is based on counterweight systems.



Top Key Players:

Otis Elevator Company;

KONE Corporation;

Schindler;

FUJITEC CO., LTD.;

Hitachi, Ltd.;

HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD.;

Electra Elevators;

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation;

thyssenkrupp AG;

Express Lifts Ltd.;

ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD.;

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation;

EITA Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization is one of the major factors behind its market growth

Market Restraints:

Significant costs in the purchase, operations and maintenance of these products is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, thyssenkrupp AG announced the launch of two new elevator products category, namely “synergy” & “evolution” for low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe and Africa. The new launch is expected to meet the growing demand for enhanced quality and products provision in mobility solutions.

In July 2018, KONE Corporation announced the launch of two new range of elevators namely, “U MonoSpace” & “U MiniSpace” to meet the growing demands of mid-range elevators. Along with that, they are planning on expanding and establishing a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India which will be operational by second quarter of 2019.

Customize report of “Global Elevator Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Elevator Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Deck Type

Destination Control

Building Height

End-Use Application

Usage

Speed

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Hydraulic & Pneumatic

MR Traction

MRL Traction

By Deck Type

Single Deck

Double Deck

By Destination Control

Smart

Conventional

By Building Height

Low Rise

Mid Rise

High Rise

By End-Use Application

Residential

Commercial

Mix Block

By Usage

Passenger

Freight

By Speed

Less than 1m/s

1-3m/s

4-6m/s

7-10m/s

More than 10m/s

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Elevator Market

Global elevator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of elevator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

