Embedded Analytics Market to Set Phenomenal Growth with Key Vendors | TIBCO Software, Birst, Logi Analytics, QlikTech International, Sisense, Information Builders, OpenText, and More

Global Embedded Analytics Market accounted for USD 24.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, TIBCO Software, Birst, Logi Analytics, QlikTech International, Sisense, Information Builders, OpenText, Yellowfin International (Australia) among others.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Embedded Analytics Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Embedded Analytics Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Embedded Analytics Market Landscape

Part 04: Embedded Analytics Market Sizing

Part 05: Embedded Analytics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

