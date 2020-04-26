Emergency Lighting Market will rise at the CAGR of with Top Competitors | Syska, Daisalux., Zumbtoel Group, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. , Schneider Electric and More

Emergency Lighting Market report on the place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Emergency Lighting Market.

The Global emergency lighting market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024

Market Definition:

Emergency lighting is the lighting that instantly switches on when the power cuts. Most of the newly constructed houses and offices among others have emergency light installed in it. It has residential, commercial and industrial applications. It is useful in safety precaution during power cuts that helps people to find their way out of a place and prevent accidents.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

OSRAM GmbH, Hubbell, Eaton, Signify Holding, Syska, Daisalux., Zumbtoel Group, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. , Schneider Electric, Legrand. Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Zeta Specialist Lighting Ltd, Dialight NVC Lighting Technology Corporation,, Luminous India, Orient Electric, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd.,Taurac, Fulham,Co Inc., Beghelli S.p.A.

Geologically, Emergency Lighting Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2018 Acuity Brands, Inc. announced acquisition of IOTA engineering (IOTA). This acquisition will support lighting solutions strategies and extravagant smart building of Acuty Brands as IOTA industry providing superior customer services. IOTA’s products include diode emergency drivers, emergency solutions for fluorescent ballasts and diode retrofits, emergency inverters and emergency lighting controls and accessories enhancing the company’s product portfolio in the market

In July, 2018 Delware County private equity firm acquired Myers Emergency Power Solutions which is a manufacturer of emergency lighting systems. With this acquisition the firm has benefited in terms of cost-saving LED and rise of energy mainly applicable in the field of hospitals, transportation venues and schools, among others. This will further assist the company in showcasing new innovative solutions in the market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

