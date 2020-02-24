Emergency Medical Services Products Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Medtronic, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Group plc and Smith & Nephew

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Emergency Medical Services Products Market report. Emergency Medical Services Products Market research report not only saves precious time but also add credibility to the work. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2018 while the historic year is 2017 which suggests how the Emergency Medical Services Products Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you about the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This Emergency Medical Services Products Market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame.

Few of the major competitors currently working in emergency medical services products market are 3M, BD, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Group plc and Smith & Nephew among others.

Emergency Medical Services Products Market is expected to reach USD 42.94 billion growing at a steady CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2020-2029.

Key Developments in the Emergency Medical Services Products Market :

In July 2017, Centurion Medical Products, offering DisImpactor fecal impaction removal device for hospice patient care. Centurion’s DisImpactor for Hospice can relief alleviates patient pain while avoiding unneeded emergency department admission due to severe fecal impaction. This device has been improved the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

Emergency Medical Services Products Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for emergency care driving the market growth.

Growing incidence of trauma injuries drives the market growth.

Rising healthcare expenditure across the globe is expected to drive the market growth.

Growth in Investments, funds and grants by government bodies around the world drives the market growth in the forecasted period.

Emergency Medical Services Products Market Restraints:

High cost of emergency equipment hindering the market growth.

Product recalls due to improper functioning restricts the market growth.

In November 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the U.S. and European launch of the Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device with OpenSure Handle in South Africa. This kidney stone retrieval device is designed to allow physicians to release and capture kidney stones of multiple sizes, from complex stones as large as 10 millimeters to fragments as small as one millimeter. This launch has expanded the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

Emergency Medical Services Products Market Scope and Market Size

Emergency medical services products market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end user.

On the basis of product, emergency medical services products market is segmented into patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, life support & emergency resuscitation and others. The market is further segmented on the basis of life support & emergency resuscitation into defibrillators, endotracheal tubes, ventilators, resuscitators and laryngoscopes. Based on the wound care consumables it is further segmented into sutures & staples, dressings & bandages and others. Patient handling equipment is further segmented into medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters and other equipment. Infection control supplies is further segmented into Disinfectant and cleaning agents, personal protection equipment and others.

On the basis of application, emergency medical services products market is segmented into trauma injuries, oncology, cardiac care, respiratory care and other applications.

Based on end user, emergency medical services products market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Analysis and Emergency Medical Services Products Market Share Analysis:

Emergency Medical Services Products Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Emergency Medical Services Products Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

