Emerging Trends: Global Wind Turbine Blade Market to observe strong development by 2020 to 2025
The segmentation of regional market included the historical and forecast mandates for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
The Top Key Players Are Covered In This Report Are As Follows:
LM Wind Power
Vestas
Enercon
Tecsis
Gamesa
Suzlon
TPI Composites
Siemens
CARBON ROTEC
Acciona
Inox Wind
Zhongfu Lianzhong
Avic
Sinoma
TMT
New United
United Power
Mingyang
XEMC New Energy
DEC
Haizhuang Windpower
Wanyuan
CSR
SANY
Above are the leading companies and brands that are driving the Wind Turbine Blade Market.
Market Segment by Type, covers
< 1.5 MW
1.5 MW
1.5-2.0 MW
2.0 MW
2.0-3.0 MW
3.0 MW
3.0-5.0 MW
�5.0 MW
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Energy
Plastics
Composites
Other
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (Canada & U.S.) & Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) & Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle-East & Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Table of Content:
- Wind Turbine Blade Market Overview
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Competition, by Players
- Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size by Regions
- North America Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
- Europe Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
- Asia-Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
- South America Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
- Middle East and Africa Revenue Wind Turbine Blade by Countries
- Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Segment by Type
- Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Segment by Application
- Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size Forecast (2020-2025)
- Research Findings and Conclusion
- Appendix
