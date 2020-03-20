EMI Shielding Materials Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2027

The “EMI Shielding Materials Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

segmented as follows:

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Material

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

Others

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Application

Automotive

Defense

Electronics

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Region/ Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

EMI shielding materials are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. These provide a coating around the integrated chips to prevent them from being affected by electromagnetic frequencies caused by other devices. Electromagnetic frequencies can also be harmful to human beings.

In terms of material, the conductive coatings segment dominated the EMI shielding materials market in 2017

Based on application, the demand for EMI shielding materials in the defense segment was similar to that of the electronics segment in 2017. Over the last few years, the demand for EMI shielding materials has been rising significantly in the defense segment due to innovation and development of new technologies and devices.

Asia Pacific was a lucrative market for EMI shielding materials in 2017, due to the prevalence of a high number of manufacturing facilities in major economies such as China, Japan, and India

The cost of EMI shielding materials varies considerably dependent upon the material such as conductive coatings, conductive plastics, laminates, and others

