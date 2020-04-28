Endometriosis Market Forecast by 2025 Top Companies, Trends & Growth Factors and Detail Analysis for Business Development

The global endometriosis market size is expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2025. The increasing female population within the age group of 15-49 years across developed as well as developing economies is expected to fuel the endometriosis drugs market growth over the forecast period. High prevalence of endometriosis among the female population of reproductive age is expected to drive the endometriosis treatment market demand in the coming years.

Request a sample of Endometriosis Market report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/784

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Endometriosis Market Size by Drug Type (NSAID’s, Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone Agonists, Progestin, and Oral Contraceptive Pills), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global endometriosis drugs market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global endometriosis treatment market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as pipeline analysis, porters five forces analysis, drivers and restraints. Trends for the global endometriosis diagnosis market have also been covered in this study.

Symptoms such as pain instantly before and during a period, ovulation pain, and irregular or heavy bleeding during periods have resulted in a significant decrease in working female population. Productivity loss of approximately 11 hours per week has been observed in diagnosed patients. High prevalence, undefined etiology, and high productivity loss are major factors resulting in a large number of research institutes and drug manufacturers engaging in research for optimum diagnosis and treatment for the condition.

Browse the complete report on Endometriosis Market

Drug classes namely NSAID’s, gonadotropins releasing hormone agonists, oral contraceptives, and progestin therapy are widely used for pain management post-diagnosis. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug segment dominated the global endometriosis market by contributing major market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period contributing to40.6% of the revenues by 2025. Availability of a large number of branded as well as generic products under is expected to drive the segment growth in the near future.

Presence of a large number of companies actively involved in clinical trials for disease management is expected to change the current market dynamics in the coming years. In April 2018, Bayer in collaboration with Evotec announced phase I trials of new small molecules for the treatment of endometriosis. Furthermore, as of January 2019, 24 studies are under phase III and are expected to show positive results, which will provide opportunities for the further development of the global endometriosis treatment market.

North America dominated the global endometriosis market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR by 2025. High prevalence within the U.S., coupled with the presence of a large number of working female population has created a potential market for drug manufacturers. According to ENDOFOUND.ORG, 7 million women in the U.S. have endometriosis. On the other hand, the financial burden of USD 87 billion has been estimated within the U.S. every year for medical costs and reduced work productivity. Such factors are expected to support regional growth over the forecast period.

The global endometriosis market is marked by the presence of well-established drug manufacturers such as AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Meditrina Pharmaceuticals Inc. and many more. Major players within the market are actively involved in clinical trials to develop novel treatment and diagnosis options to reduce the financial burden of the medical condition.

Key segments of the global endometriosis market

Drug Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

NSAID’s

Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone agonists

Progestin

Oral contraceptive pills

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Endometriosis Overview, By Drug Type

Chapter 5. Endometriosis Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/784

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]