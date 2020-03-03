Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2023

Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection market report covers the key segments,

key players identified in the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market are HOYA Group PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. Olympus America Inc., Erbe USA. CREATE MEDIC CO. LTD., etc, Covidien, Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc., Stryker, Karl Storz., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc, Interscope Inc., Conmed Corporation, Steris Plc.

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Endoscopic Submucosal Market by test type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end use segments and country

Endoscopic Submucosal Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection, 2013 – 2017

Endoscopic Submucosal Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of testing, cost of test, specificity and sensitivity of test kits

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation:

By Indication

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

By End user

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market are analyzed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyze various annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, and restraints to analyze key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

