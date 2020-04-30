ENERGY CLOUD MARKET GROWING MASSIVELY BY 2019-2026 MAJOR PLAYERS: IBM CORPORATION (U.S.), HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (INDIA), SAP SE (GERMANY)

The key players of the Energy Cloud market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the market and Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Energy Cloud market in depth.

Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The data and the information regarding the Energy Cloud industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Energy Cloud market are Accenture (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.),Brillio (U.S.) , DLT Solutions (USA), Kamatera (US), Salesforce Cloud, Salesforce Cloud (USA) , Verizon Cloud (US) and others.

Global Energy Cloud Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 50.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Energy Cloud is the technology similar to that of cloud computing. It is defined as the access of networking energy systems using internet based access technologies. It is widely used for increasing efficiencies in solar, wind and energy systems across consumers. Aging infrastructure and rising grid security concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of energy cloud market.

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Solution Enterprise Asset Management Supply Chain Management Customer Relationship Management Risk & Compliance Management Workforce Management Reporting & Analytics

By Service Model Software as A Service Platform as A Service Infrastructure as A Service

By Deployment Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Service Professional Services Managed Services



By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



