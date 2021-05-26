Engineering Services Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Balfour Beatty, Laing O’ Rourke, Kiewit Corporation

‘Engineering Services market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Engineering Services industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Balfour Beatty, Laing O’ Rourke, Kiewit Corporation, Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft, ACS.

Global Engineering Services Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Engineering Services Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Engineering Services market are growing deployment of engineering services, rising industrial automation and cost savings from lower labor wages. In addition, increasing demand for fast delivery of products and services and technological advancements & innovations are the some other major factor that drives the market growth. The major restraining factors of global engineering services market are lack of end-to-end quality & process control, lack of domain expertise among workers or companies, poor infrastructure development and poor regulatory support. Engineering Services are a broad spectrum of consulting, engineering and analytical services to aid and support companies with the complex questions and issues that arise in today’s global supply chain environment. Our services are developed by an experienced team of engineers and quality assurance professionals. Engineering services range from planning and designing, outsourcing, feasibility studies, and technical services. There are various benefit of engineering services such as it reduces over-headed costs labor along with the other investment costs, it has immediate access to a team of trained and skilled engineers who have ample experience in engineering, engineering service providers set aside dedicated engineers for specific projects, all the resources of engineering services will be completely focused on completing your job and engineering services assures business with faster turnaround time.

The regional analysis of Global Engineering Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market share in total generating revenue in 2016 across the globe owing to cheap labor, skilled talent pool, conducive government regulations and cost arbitrage in developing countries such as China, India etc. North America region and European region both are also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR but low as compared to Asia over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in demand of engineering services in the market of North America region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Engineering Services market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Engineering Services market:

Key players: Balfour Beatty, Laing O’ Rourke, Kiewit Corporation, Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft, ACS

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Civil Engineering Services, Environmental Engineering Services, Construction Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Others Engineering Services)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Engineering Services Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Engineering Services, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Engineering Services by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Engineering Services Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engineering Services sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

