Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2026| Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa, Global Health Products, Inc, Hormel Foods, LLC

The global enteral feeding formula market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Enteral Tube Feeding is used in the administration of nutrients via intestine or stomach through tubes and this is applicable for those patients who are unable to meet the requirements of the nutrients or unable to consume nutrients orally. Various types of tubes are available for the enteral formula feeding such as, nasojejunal tube, nasogastric tube, gastrostomy and jejunostomy.

Enteral feeding refers to intake of food via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The GI tract is composed of the mouth, esophagus, stomach, and intestines.Enteral feeding may mean nutrition taken through the mouth or through a tube that goes directly to the stomach or small intestine. In the medical setting, the term enteral feeding is most often used to mean tube feeding.A person on enteral feeds usually has a condition or injury that prevents eating a regular diet by mouth, but their GI tract is still able to function.Being fed through a tube allows them to receive nutrition and keep their GI tract working. Enteral feeding may make up their entire caloric intake or may be used as a supplement.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Abbott, Nestle, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa, Global Health Products, Inc, Hormel Foods, LLC, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Medline Industries, Inc , Medtrition, Inc, Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, Real Food Blends and VICTUS and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

By Product (Standard Formulas, Disease Specific),

(Critical Care, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Neurology, Diabetes, Others), By Type of Tube Feeding (Gastric Tube Feeding, Nasogastric Tube Feeding, Gastrotomy Tube Feeding, Duodenal or Jejunal Tube Feeding),

(Gastric Tube Feeding, Nasogastric Tube Feeding, Gastrotomy Tube Feeding, Duodenal or Jejunal Tube Feeding), By Stage (Adult, Pediatric),

(Adult, Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities),

(Hospitals, Long Term Care Facilities), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

