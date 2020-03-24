Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to reach US$ 32.30 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The increasing adoption of digital working culture in organizations coupled with a content explosion in enterprises has led to the increased demand for ECM solutions and services worldwide. ECM solutions are quite popular in developed regions such as North America and Europe and their demand in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific is growing at an impressive rate. Increasing content mobilization, content platform consolidation, content migration on cloud due to less initial investments, regulatory pressures and rising multi-organization ecosystem are some of the major factors boosting the demand of enterprise content management market during the forecast period.

The applications of ECM solutions in various sectors include enterprise document imaging and capture, enterprise records management, enterprise web content management, enterprise document management, enterprise content workflow management, digital asset management, and enterprise digital rights management among many others. The successful implementation of ECM solutions in the BFSI sector attracted interest from other industries such as retail, transportation and logistics, government towards the benefits offered by these solutions. Some of those benefits include increased operational efficiency, productivity & communications, and reduced costs in various business functions.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Enterprise Content Management Market Are: Alfresco Software, Inc., DELL EMC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., OpenText Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc. and M-Files Corporation., among others.

Continuous investments in ECM solutions by companies across major industry verticals such as BFSI, government, and retail have fueled the enterprise content management market growth, especially among developing economies such as China and India. Rest of the developing regions like South America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. BFSI, retail, and government sectors are the major industry verticals poised to drive the enterprise content management market during the forecast period.

Report Objectives:

o Analyzing the size of the global Enterprise Content Management Market on the basis of value and volume.

o Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Enterprise Content Management Market.

o Exploring the key dynamics of the global Enterprise Content Management Market.

o Highlighting important trends of the global Enterprise Content Management- Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

o Deeply profiling top players of the global Enterprise Content Management Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

o Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

o Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Enterprise Content Management Market.

o Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

With the presence of some of the major players such as Open Text Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., Alfresco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and a large number of small players, adoption of enterprise content management has been growing at an impressive pace in the North American region. However, developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America are expected to contribute a substantial percentage in the growth of global enterprise content management market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 owing to the supportive government initiatives for digital transformation and presence of a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Global Enterprise Content Management Market Segmentation

By Component

o Solutions

o Services

By Deployment Type

o Cloud

o On-Premise

By Organization Type

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

o BFSI

o Government

o Manufacturing

o IT and Telecom

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Transportation and Logistics

o Others