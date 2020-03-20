Enterprise Content Management Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global enterprise content management market accounted to US$ 12.94 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 32.30 Bn by 2027.”

North America is one of the leading regions in the enterprise content management market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor in the global enterprise content management market throughout the forecast period. The market growth and adoption in North America region is primarily driven by the growing demand for enterprise content management solutions from various industries such as BFSI, government, manufacturing, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistics among others.

The increasing amount of digital content is boosting the enterprise content management market

The generation of a massive amount of digital content from different data sources is one of the key factors driving the adoption of ECM solutions in enterprises worldwide. The proliferation of smart & connected devices, easy availability of the internet, and the advent of smart workplaces are some of the primary reasons for the exponential increase in digital content. In the past decade, connected devices have increased at an exponential rate in both enterprises and consumer segments.

The digitization revolution worldwide is facilitating the adoption of content management solutions such as ECM among enterprises to efficiently store and use the information generated in an enterprise. With the continuous advancements in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This has created new opportunities for managing and computing big sets of data, and when coupled with revolutionary technologies such as artificial intelligence, useful business and customer insights can be extracted from this data. Hence, the increasing amount of digital content across industries is expected to boost the demand for robust and reliable ECM solutions and thus drive the growth of the enterprise content management market during the forecast period.

ECM solutions are crucial for regulatory compliance such as HIPAA and SOX

Compliance with various tax-related regulations is a difficult task for any enterprise. These compliance requirements vary drastically within countries, states, and local jurisdictions and keeping an account of all the changes is very crucial for enterprises to avoid possible penalties. Some of the regulations include the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Basel II among several other internal policies that require compliance. ECM solutions enable businesses to keep track and manage their relevant documents. ECM solutions integrate and streamline various business processes and workflows and thus eases the compliance burden of enterprises.

In addition to SOX and HIPPA, various enterprise-specific compliance mandates are required to streamline functions and maintain quality. ECM solutions offer content management, records management, and archiving to ensure that all of the enterprise’s unstructured data is efficiently governed. Hence, all these advantages of ECM solutions are expected to boost the enterprise content management market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

