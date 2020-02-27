Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market a healthy CAGR of 43.13% by 2027, Says – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, indoo.rs, Aricent Inc, SPREO., IBM Corporation,

New Growth Forecast Report on Global Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market By Product (Hardware, Software and Services), Technology (Context Aware Technology, OTDOA and E-OTDOA, RFID and NFC, Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing, Wi-Fi/WLAN, UWB, BT/BLE, Beacons, and A-GPS), Application (Monitoring, Navigation, Proximity, Tracking, Others), End- User (Aerospace & Defence, BFSI, IT &Telecommunication, Energy &Power, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry

Global enterprise indoor location-based services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 43.13% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of enterprise indoor location based service in hospitals and increasing technological advancements are the factor for the growth of this market. Location based services are those services which are usually offered by the mobile phones as per the location of the user so that they can provide required information and services. Their main function is to detect where the user is. Indoor location based services are used to detect the person inside any building with the help of radio waves, acoustic signal, lights and others. Different technology such as RFID and NIC, Wi-Fi/WLAN, context aware technology and others are used in this service. Their functionality basically tracks, proximate, navigate and monitor.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:

Airista Flow, Inc,

ALE International ,

Cisco,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

indoo.rs,

Aricent Inc,

SPREO.,

IBM Corporation,

Wireless Broadband Alliance Ltd. CO.,

Connexient,

Comtech Telecommunications Corp,

Phunware Inc,

iSpace,

HERE, Zebra Technologies Corp,

Polaris Wireless.,

Rishabh Software.,

Qubercomm.,

Esri and others.

An overview of Market Segmentation

By Product

o Hardware

o Software and Services

By Technology

o Context Aware Technology

o OTDOA and E-OTDOA

o RFID and NFC

o Satellite

o Microwave and Infrared Sensing

o Wi-Fi/WLAN

o UWB

o BT/BLE

o Beacons and A-GPS

By Application

o Monitoring

o Navigation

o Proximity

o Tracking

o Others

By End-User

o Aerospace & Defence

o BFSI

o IT &Telecommunication

o Energy &Power

o Government

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Transportation & Logistics

o Others

Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market Share Analysis

Global enterprise indoor location-based services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of enterprise indoor location-based services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What are the major market growth drivers?

· Rising usage of indoor location based services for navigation will drive the market growth

· Development of industry 4.0 will also propel growth of the market growth

· Increasing indoor positioning using light will also accelerate the market growth

· Growing usage of analytics for business process optimization is also an important factor contributing in the market growth

