Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2020

Founded in 1806, State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking, and financial services provider. It offers a range of retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Its major offerings include deposit services, personal and business banking cards, and loans and financing. The bank provides services such as mobile banking, internet banking, ATM services, foreign inward remittance, safe deposit lockers, money transfer services, mobile wallets, trade finance, merchant banking, project export finance, treasury, offshore banking, and cash management. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and South America. SBI is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

This report provides insights into SBI’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– SBI is exploring and utilizing technologies including blockchain, big data, biometrics, cloud, cybersecurity, payments, and the Internet of Things to achieve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and minimize security risks.

– SBI is leveraging AI to automate customer services with conversational chat assistants to cut down its operational costs, enhance efficiencies, and offer personalized services to customers.

– SBI is actively engaging with the Indian fintech startup community in order to leverage innovative solutions across its business verticals.

