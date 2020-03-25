Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

The recent market report on the global Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Standard Chartered is a global financial institution that provides a range of personal banking, wholesale banking, private banking, SME banking, and business banking solutions. Its portfolio of products includes savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits, term deposits, credit cards, debit cards, personal loans, home loans, corporate loans, mortgages, investment products, life insurance, health and medical insurance, home insurance, and motor insurance.

The company also offers transactional banking services, merger and acquisition advisory services, investment advisory services, wealth management services, Islamic banking services, private banking services, and e-banking services. It serves its customers through a network of branches and outlets across the globe. Standard Chartered is headquartered in London, UK.

This report provides insights into Standard Chartered’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

– In October 2017, Standard Chartered established the Global Business Services center in Bengaluru, India. The center provides global support, advisory, and due diligence services for Standard Chartereds corporate, institutional, and retail banking clients.

– In 2019, Standard Chartered launched the Straight2Bank Pay digital collection gateway in additional markets in Asia to help its corporate clients support their e-commerce and m-commerce goals. Straight2Bank Pay comprises an online collection portal and mobile app, allowing clients to collect payments via QR codes, payment cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and instant payment systems.

– Standard Chartered is leveraging AI to automate trade document processing in order to minimize time-consuming manual processes, manage unstructured documents, and convert non-digital shipping documents to machine-readable format.

