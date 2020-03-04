Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) market estimated to reach $10.7 Bn in 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market anticipated to reach $10.7 Bn in 2025 and expected to expand at a promising CAGR of over 10.9% in the forecast period 2019-2025. Environmental health and safety (EHS) is a study of safety and protection within the work atmosphere. Environmental health and safety tools are utilized by companies to adhere to environmental standards and rules with business and environmental health and safety.

The execution of these tools is witnessing a significant growth owing to an increase in business investment across EHS software platforms. It discipline ensures that organizations work in an environmental-friendly manner, causing no harm to the environment or individuals. EHS in an organization is concerned with safety at the workplace, environmental protection, occupational safety and health, and best practices. Growing risk of environmental devastation owing to poor compliance by enterprises led to stricter rules & regulations across industries. Various statutory and legal requirements to maintain environmental health and safety standards surged the deployment across verticals including energy and mining, construction and chemicals and petrochemicals.

Companies such as SAP SE, Enablon, ETQ, Intelex, Gensuite, Enviance, Cority, Verisk 3E, Velocityehs, Optial, Sphera Solutions, SGS S.A., The HS&E Group, EHS Data Limited, AECOM Technology Corporation, Triumvirate Environmental, Inc., and Mott MacDonald are the leading players of environmental health and safety market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global environmental health and safety (EHS) market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of environmental health and safety and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

