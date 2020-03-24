Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2026
segmented as follows.
Environmental Health & Safety Market, by Components
- Software
- Quality & Risk Assessment
- Data Analytics
- Cost Management
- Environmental Compliance
- Energy & Carbon Management
- Others
- Services
- Consulting
- Project Management
- Analytics
- Training
- Implementation
- Auditing
- Certification
Environmental Health & Safety Market, by End-use Industry
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Energy & Mining
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Government & Public Sector
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Environmental Health & Safety Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- South Asia
- Australasia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
