Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Condition

Based on therapeutic condition, global ERT market has been segmented into fabry disease, gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, and others. Among these, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The mucopolysaccharidosis segment is expected to register a market share of 24.0% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Route of administration of ERT covered in this report includes oral and injectable. The injectable segment held the highest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to increase in the demand for injectable ERT drugs. In addition, this segment is expected to register a market share of 86.6% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distribution channels of ERT covered in this report include hospital pharmacies, specialty treatment pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The specialty treatment pharmacies segment held the largest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is also anticipated to occupy a significant market share over the forecast period.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global ERT market has been segmented into eight major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APEJ), China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, North America has been estimated to account for the highest share of the global ERT market with approximately 25%-30% by the end of 2017. On the other hand, revenue from the market in Western Europe is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

