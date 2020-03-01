Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Opportunities

The global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enzyme Replacement Therapy market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Condition

Based on therapeutic condition, global ERT market has been segmented into fabry disease, gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, and others. Among these, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The mucopolysaccharidosis segment is expected to register a market share of 24.0% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Route of administration of ERT covered in this report includes oral and injectable. The injectable segment held the highest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to increase in the demand for injectable ERT drugs. In addition, this segment is expected to register a market share of 86.6% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distribution channels of ERT covered in this report include hospital pharmacies, specialty treatment pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The specialty treatment pharmacies segment held the largest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is also anticipated to occupy a significant market share over the forecast period.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global ERT market has been segmented into eight major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APEJ), China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, North America has been estimated to account for the highest share of the global ERT market with approximately 25%-30% by the end of 2017. On the other hand, revenue from the market in Western Europe is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

