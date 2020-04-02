Enzymes Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
The global Enzymes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enzymes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Enzymes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Enzymes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Enzymes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DSM
Novozymes
Danisco
DuPont Genencor
BASF
Advanced Enzymes
Enmex
Lonza Group
AB Enzymes
Chr. Hansen
Roche
ADM
Lesaffre Group
Adisseo France
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Industrial Enzymes
Specialty Enzymes
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Detergents
Animal Feed
Textile
Paper & Pulp
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Enzymes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Enzymes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
