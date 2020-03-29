ePassport Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018-2028

Report Description:

XploreMR, in its recent study on the ePassport market, offers a detailed value-volume analysis of the ePassport market along with insights through innovative frameworks such as basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis and Y-o-Y growth on the basis of various segments on the basis of technology, application, security and region. The volume analysis for the ePassport market has been considered in units (number of ePassports issued for the current base year) covering data for historical period 2013–2017 and a forecast for 2018–2028 with 2017 as the base year.

In addition to the quantitative analysis, the ePassport market report provides market size estimates and growth trends and forecasts. It also covers market sentiments from a qualitative perspective, which include market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities, forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, market definition, value chain analysis, pricing analysis and other factors that influence and impact the global ePassport market along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. The ePassport market report also highlights an overview of the EPassport market by region wherein the number of ePassports issued has been tracked for various prominent countries across each region. The data obtained has been scrutinized across each of the countries. The primary objective of the ePassport report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the ePassport market.

ePassport is the term used for passports that are equipped with electronic devices or contactless integrated circuits (IC) such as RFID chips. The RFID chip contains biometric data and hence, ePassports are also known as biometric passports, MRTD (Machine Readable Travel Documents) with ICC Chip. Increasing efforts and investments for the development of smart borders and smart airports for fast and secure travelling have created an upsurge in the demand for ePassports.

The ePassport market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the report. The executive summary highlights the global ePassport market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. The section also covers key supply and demand side trends in the global ePassport market. This section also outlines a technology roadmap with the introduction, adoption and current developments in the ePassport market. The next section begins with market definition, market taxonomy and research scope.The market definition also provides an outline of research assumptions/limitations pertaining to the research study on the basis of which the entire framework has been devised.

The next section that follows in the global ePassport market report includes macroeconomic factors along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities having a profound rate of influence in market growth. The information has been backed up with suitable examples and facts as obtained from official and authentic data credentials. In the subsequent section, the ePassport market viewpoint has been covered, which includes the global value and volume analysis

Global ePassport Market Segmentation

By Technology

By Application

By Security

By Region

RFID

Biometrics

Business Travel

Leisure Travel

Basic Access Control (BAC)

Password Authenticated Connection Establishment (PACE)

Supplemental Access Control (SAC)

Extended Access Control (EAC)

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The report provides significant information pertaining to the above-mentioned segments in the global ePassport market. The latter part in the ePassport market background is included in the impact of the forecast factors, which include a study of the factors that are expected to have an impact on the ePassport market, such as technological growth, investments and other key insights pertaining to the market.

The next section provides a pricing analysis of ePassports on the basis of regional fronts, wherein the weighted average selling price has been computed to arrive at the global average prices. The pricing analysis provides pricing by each configuration for the present scenario. Assumption and key considerations for the same have also been included.

The sections that follow consist of the global ePassport market analysis by technology, application, security and region/country. The overall analysis of the ePassport market begins with an overall global market assessment followed by an analysis for numerous regions citing the macroeconomic environment of the particular regions. Each regional section of the report contains qualitative data and quantitative aspects of the global ePassport market.

In the final section of the ePassport market report, we have provided a competition analysis with company market share analysis pertaining to the ePassport market and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global ePassport market. In the competition dashboard section of the global ePassport market, we have provided a dashboard view of major players along with the market share, and their key business strategies. This would enable clients to evaluate strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies consequently.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the ePassport research entailed the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. The subsequent stages involved triangulation of data gathered from the two approaches. To determine the market trends and opportunities, the global ePassport market report has been segmented on the basis of four criteria: technology, application, security and region.

For the final data analysis of the ePassport market, we have considered 2018 as the base year and basic data was collected from public sources as well as sources such as companies’ annual reports, investor presentations and press releases, World Bank Statistics on revenue sales, newsletters, published reports on public domain, industry associations such as ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) reports and paid databases on finance and corporate information. The collated data from the aforementioned sources was further validated from product manufacturers, end-user procurement agencies, distributors and regional representatives.

For ePassport market estimation, we have considered both demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends. Historical data includes data for the period 2013-2017 and forecast estimation for the period 2018-2028. We have considered technology developments, market trends, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic developments among the manufacturers of the ePassport market. The forecast presented in the global ePassport report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to the product (ePassport) and the expected market value in the global ePassport market over the forecast period. Moreover, the ePassport report highlights the market attractiveness for the coming ten years. This market attractiveness would help clients identify real opportunities in the global ePassport market.

Further, we also considered the mandated industry standards and regulations for each region. Furthermore, to analyse the market share and competition analysis section, we tracked key developments such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. For market share and tier analysis based on key and regional players of ePassport, we collected data from annual reports published by the manufacturers of ePassport and estimated the market share of players on the basis of the distribution of the product at the regional level. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top five competitors with respect to sales performance of ePassports.

