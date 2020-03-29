Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
The global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).
Each market player encompassed in the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Epitaxial (Epi) Wafer market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Applied Materials
GlobalWafers
ASM International
EpiWorks
Jenoptik
Topsil Semiconductor Materials
SunEdison Semiconductor
Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Tokyo Electron
Nichia
NTT Advanced Technology
Aixtron Se
Lam Research
Canon Anelva
IQE
Veeco Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
50mm to 100mm
100mm to 150mm
Above 150mm
Segment by Application
Microelectronics Industry
Photovoltaics Industry
Photonics Industry
Other
