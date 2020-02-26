Equestrian Clothing Market Key Emerging Trends & Demand | Ariat, Decathlon, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

‘Equestrian Clothing market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Equestrian Clothing industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Ariat, Decathlon, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., Pikeur, GPA, Horseware, CASCO, Sorel, Kerrits, Equetech, VESTRUM, Mountain Horse, KEP ITALIA, KYLIN, UVEX.

Global Equestrian Clothing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Equestrian Clothing Market are growing demand among people due to rising interest in horse riding. The major restraining factor of global equestrian clothing or horse riding apparel market are high cost of clothing and high cost of raw material. Equestrian clothing is the fashion conscious clothing which is used by the horse riders to looks fashionable at the time of horse riding. Equestrian clothing is also known as horse riding apparel. Equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing is to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers. The common benefits of equestrian clothing such as it protects and provide safety at the time of horse riding and it helps to look smart when you are horse riding.

The regional analysis of Global Equestrian Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015. North America plays an important role in equestrian clothing market.

Key players: Ariat, Decathlon, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., Pikeur, GPA, Horseware, CASCO, Sorel, Kerrits, Equetech, VESTRUM, Mountain Horse, KEP ITALIA, KYLIN, UVEX

By Type (Breeches, Shirts & Tops, Gloves, Boots, Others), by Application (Household, Commercial use)

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Equestrian Clothing, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Equestrian Clothing by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Equestrian Clothing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Equestrian Clothing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

