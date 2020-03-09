Essential Oil Market 2018 – Size, Share, Industry Growth, Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation, Emerging Trends, Development Status and Regional Forecast to 2025

According to Blueweave Consulting, The Use of Essential Oil in various applications will reach USD XXXX Million with CAGR of X.XX%. Robust development of end-use industries like food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and aromatherapy has transformed into an upsurge in the demand for the product.

Changing consumer lifestyles, as well as increasing disposable income especially in the emerging countries is stimulating the growth of essential oil market. The growing consumer awareness about the ill-health effects of artificial chemicals used for giving texture & fragrances and for amassed the aesthetic appearance of the food products and health benefits associated with the consumption of essential oils has backed towards the growth of global essential oils market.

Orange oil was the most substantial and fastest growing product segment, with a demand of XX.X kilotons in 2018. Industries, like cosmetics, are increasingly utilizing orange essential oils to augment product value and sensory appeal. Additionally it has an wide application in food, , home care, and wellness due to its nontoxic nature which do not cause any reaction on use which is likely to surge product demand.

The growth in the APAC region can be primarily accredited to presence of massive population coupled with various untapped markets, which are expected to attract attention of key players to expand and establish their operational and distribution facilities in this region.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Global Essential oil market primarily are Young Living (U.S.), doTerra (U.S.), Biolandes (France), The Lebermuth Co., Inc.(U.S.), Sydney Essential Oils (Australia), Shiv Sales Corporation (India) and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd (India)

