Eubiotics Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future | DSM; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, Ltd.; Lesaffre; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Eubiotics Market business document.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DSM; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Novozymes; ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, Ltd.; Lesaffre; Kemin Industries, Inc.; Lallemand Inc.; BEHN MEYER; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; BENEO; Yara; Roquette Frères; FrieslandCampina; Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited; MSPrebiotics Inc. among others.

Global eubiotics market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In June 2019, DSM announced the availability of “Balancius” developed in collaboration with Novozymes for the European Union region. “Balancius” supports gastrointestinal functionality subsequently optimizing efficiency of feed and enhancing the sustainable nature of broiler production

Eubiotics Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils), Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Horses, Domestic Pets, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Function (Nutrition & Gut Health, Yield, Immunity, Productivity), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Eubiotics are essentially feed additives that are used for acting as growth stimulators, enhancing gut functionality, nutrition retention and optimizing the health of livestock by maintaining the healthy condition of eubiosis in gastrointestinal tract of animals. This results in enhancement of performance and nutritional health in animals.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of demand for better nutrition and proteins for animals and different livestock; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Utilization of these compounds as a replacement of antibiotic growth promoters; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced rate of adoption for processes/manufactured animal feed; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing awareness amongst various consumers regarding the maintenance of feed quality and their safety which can subsequently help in health of livestock; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of various complicated regulatory procedure for trading; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications of the food production chain increasing significantly resulting in decreased adoption rate from the food production industry; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the production of these compounds is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Eubiotics products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Eubiotics industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher's disclaimer.

