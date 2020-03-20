Europe 5G in IoT Market CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027

5G in IoT market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,679.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

“5G in IoT Market” 2027 research report provides a global picture of the “5G in IoT” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in 5G in IoT.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet, and the rising adoptions in Europe would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. These devices are bound to generate huge amounts of data. In addition to the growth in mobile broadband data, Fixed Wireless Access, Massive IoT, and Critical IoT are expected to emerge as completely new use cases. These evolutions would further increase data traffic. Handling an exponential surge in the data traffic over the internet, coupled with a rising number of devices, is presenting a major challenge for the existing network infrastructures of 4G LTE and 3G. The capabilities of the existing network infrastructures have propelled the telecommunication service providers and carrier operators, along with various telecommunication bodies across the region, to develop a standard that would support this splurge of data. As 5G operates over a very-high-frequency spectrum, it enables the connection of a large number of devices over the network. Therefore, with the increase in mobile data traffic, demand for the deployment of 5G would increase rapidly which further helps to boost Europe 5G in IoT market.

Top Leading Key Players:

AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefónica S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

Europe counts as one of the potential regions across the globe due to its spending on research and development of IT infrastructure and continuous focus on implementing most advanced technologies in order to stay updated. In the region, 5G networks is already launching also Europe is highly focused toward the IoT, as the field that would benefit the most also, 5G would be used in IoT that would transform the IoT industry. Europe has highly emphasized on taking substantial steps to lead in developments towards this strategic technology. Big giants in the region are engaged toward launching the 5G network for better speed and efficiency. For instance, Vodafone Group Plc, a British Telecommunications company announced that it would launch 5G commercially in 2019 in the operating countries of Europe where licenses for spectrum in the 3.4-3.8GHz range have been awarded, such as the U.K and Italy. Therefore, focus in marketing strategies by the companies is expected to boost the Europe 5G in IoT market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and groswth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the 5G in IoT.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 5G in IoT.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of 5G in IoT.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in 5G in IoT.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the 5G in IoT market based on products and applications. This report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, limits, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

