Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027: BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., DowDuPont Inc., Isagro S.p.A., Koppert Biologicals Systems



Latest market study on “Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts Type (Bio pesticides, Bio stimulants, and Bio fertilizers); Source (Microbials, Bio chemicals, and Others); Application Mode (Foliar Sprays, Soil Treatment, and Seed treatment); & Application (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others), and Country”. Agricultural biologicals comprises a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, which are used by the farmers to enhance crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also assists in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops. Agricultural biologicals products are cheaper and are a highly effective option as compared to synthetic crop protection products. Three major types of agricultural biologicals are bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers.

The Europe agricultural biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,372.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Agricultural biologicals are widely being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides, or insecticides. Agricultural biologicals products such as bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers serve as natural products, which leads to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The customers are increasingly adopting agricultural biologicals products over other synthetic products owing to its capability to target specific microorganisms with low impact on other organisms, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests. Synthetic products are known to be toxic and harmful to not only humans but also pets, plant crops, beneficial organisms, and also the environment.

Applications of synthetic products cause crop product contamination with injurious chemical residues, contamination of groundwater and soil, and various health risks. Continuous protection of plants through the usage of synthetic products may also lead to a strong insect’s resistance towards those chemicals. The manufacturing costs of synthetic products are higher as compared to agricultural biologicals, which has been contributing to the rising adoption of natural products. As compared to synthetic products, agricultural biologicals products are non-pollutant towards the environment, soil, water, or plant, along with inexhaustible, easily accessible, biodegradable, renewable, non-phytotoxic, and a cost-effective option.

Agricultural biologicals consist of essential oils, alkaloids, terpenoids, polypeptides, polyphenols, phenolics, and other natural compounds that help in the prevention of harmful pests. Also, synthetic products go through many more regulatory processes as compared to natural products. These factors are mainly contributing to the increasing adoption of natural products over synthetic products and fueling the agricultural biologicals market in the European region.

The market for Europe agricultural biologicals is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the Europe agricultural biologicals market include BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., DowDuPont Inc., Isagro S.p.A., Koppert Biologicals Systems, Syngenta, UPL, and Valent BioSciences LLC amongst the others.

The report segments the Europe Agricultural Biologicals market as follows:

Ø Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Type

• Bio pesticides

• Bio stimulants

• Bio fertilizers

Ø Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Source

• Microbials

• Bio chemicals

• Others

Ø Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Application Mode

• Foliar Sprays

• Soil Treatment

• Seed treatment

Ø Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Application

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

