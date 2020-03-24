Europe Airline Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Air France, British Airways PLC, Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Europe airline retailing market is expected to grow from US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.30 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 17.9% from the year 2018 to 2027.

As the number of air travelers has surged since last few years, it has significantly impacted the airline retailing market. Airline passenger growth rate is the major tailwind for the growth in airline retailing market. The changing economies of developing countries and increasing the purchasing power of customers is positively impacting market growth. During the last 15 years, the global air passenger increased by around 5% year-on-year. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passenger is expected to double between 2016 and 2035. Aviation demographics are undergoing substantial changes, with new-age groups taking center stage. Generation Y is increasingly spending more time traveling and are expected to be the key customer for airline retailing.

Some of the players present in airline retailing market Air Asia Group, Air France, British Airways PLC, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Easy Jet PLC, Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd., Qantas Airways Limited, Singapore Airlines Limited, Thai Airways, and The Emirates Group among others.

In order to operate in a customer-centric environment, airlines are focusing on implementing intelligent retail solutions and are creating potential demand for intelligent technology infrastructure. The intelligent technology infrastructure combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sophisticated operations-research (OR) models, and customer data to provide relevant insights. The customer data enables airlines to identify, analyze, and predict consumer behavior. Intelligent technology also empowers department to schedule synchronization, deploy schedules faster to increase revenue and reduce recommendation costs, monitor and analyze fares automatically, deliver persona-based, flight-plus-ancillary bundled offers, provide pricing recommendations that use multi-channel availability and are buffered from abrupt market changes, and provide personalized offers and services that are consistent across all channels. It is expected that the airline retailing market will witness a considerable demand for intelligent retail solutions during the forecast period.

The Europe airline retailing market is fragmented with the presence of several airlines, and the competitive dynamics in the airline retailing market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Additionally, the presence of a large number of regional as well as global airlines intensifies the competition, which might affect the market share of companies operating in the airline retailing market.

The Europe airline retailing market by retail type is segmented into pre-boarding and post-boarding. The airlines in the current scenario are offering their passengers with an opportunity to pre-book various products and get them delivered at the airport or on-board. This factor is impacting positively on the growth of airline retail market. With an objective to improve customer experience, the airlines are constantly partnering with various online retailers, which enables the airlines to enhance their product lines. The advantage of pre-booking duty-free products is encouraging several age group passengers to opt for the pre-boarding retailing option, thereby, catalyzing the growth of airline retailing market.

The overall Europe airline retailing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe airline retailing market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Europe airline retailing market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the airline retailing industry.

