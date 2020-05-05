Europe Biofortification Market is expected to offer significant growth during 2020-2026 | Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII, BASF SE, others

Europe Biofortification Market: Inclusive Insight

The Europe Biofortification Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII (Pioneer Hybrid International), BASF SE, Intertek Group plc, LemnaTec GmbH and others.

Europe Biofortification Market By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others), Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others), Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology), Country (Turkey, Belgium, Denmark, France, Poland, Russia, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands, U.K., Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Europe biofortification market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent developments

In August 2018, Intrexon Corporation was presented at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference which was held on August 7, 2018 in New York City. The company will highlight the Intrexon’s proprietary methane bioconversion platform for converting the natural gas to high value fuels and the chemicals with the help of microbial fermentation. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In February 2018, Syngenta acquired Nidera Seeds from the COFCO International. This strategy would help in strengthening the focus on oilseeds, sugar and grains and Syngenta would continue to improve their business with the beneficial outcome for all the stakeholders.

At the Last, Europe Biofortification industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

