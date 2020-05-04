EUROPE DEEP LEARNING NEURAL NETWORKS (DNNS) TO WITNESS HUGE GROWTH IN NEAR FUTURE

The EUROPE DEEP LEARNING NEURAL NETWORKS (DNNS) report acts as a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the ICT industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are ALYUDA RESEARCH, LLC, ALPHABET INC.(google), IBM, Micron Technologies, Inc., Neural Technologies Limited, NEURODIMENSION, INC., NEURALWARE, NVIDIA CORPORATION, SKYMIND INC, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, GMDH LLC., Sensory Inc., Ward Systems Group, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Starmind and among others.

Segmentation: Europe Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market



Europe deep learning neural networks (DNNs) market is segmented into three notable segments which are component, application and end-user.

On the basis of component, Europe deep learning neural networks (DNNs) market is segmented into hardware, software and services

On the basis of application, Europe deep learning neural networks (DDNs) market is segmented into image recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing, data mining

On the basis of end-user, Europe deep learning neural networks (DNNs) market is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), it & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, security and others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Product Launch



In May 2019, Google has announced that its own chip which will accelerate Deep Learning training and inference, known as the TensorFlow Processing Unit (TPU), this will doubles down on NVIDIA GPUs for inference. To predict properties of new input data AI inference processing is used which is a trained neural network. This helps Google customers to express a preference for a cost-effective GPU for training and inference.

In February 2019, IBM launched drive next-generation AI hardware to develop nanotechnology, nucleus of a new ecosystem of research and commercial partners will be the IBM Research AI Hardware Centre. The collaboration with partners will help in accelerate the development of AI-optimized hardware innovations.

Research Methodology: Europe Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market

Primary Respondents : OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

