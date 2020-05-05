Europe Hydrocolloids Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Cargill, Darling Ingredients Inc., CP Kelco, Ashland, others

Europe Hydrocolloids Market: Inclusive Insight

The Europe Hydrocolloids Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Cargill, Darling Ingredients Inc., CP Kelco, Ashland, INGREDION, Fiberstar, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Daicel Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AGARMEX, SA DE CV Alvarado, COSUCRA, USK KIMYA CORP., CAROB S.A., Tate & Lyle, Sobigel, SETEXAM, PT. GALIC ARTABAHARI, AlgaMar, Arthur Branwell, Exandal Corp., Gelymar, NOREVO, meron and others.

Europe Hydrocolloids Market By Source (Natural Hydrocolloids, Synthetic Hydrocolloids), Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Others), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Fat Replacer, Coating Material), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Dairy Products, Personal Care, Others), Country (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hydrocolloids are the hydrophilic polymers which have a tendency to disperse in water. Hydrocolloids may contain many hydroxyl groups and sometimes polyelectrolytes. These materials are naturally found in vegetables, fruits, seeds and other plant based products, also can be found in animals, seaweeds and microbes. It is used to control the basic functional properties of processed food and beverages. Some hydrocolloids are also getting traction in personal care products including shampoo, face creams and anti-aging cream. Hydrocolloid has various properties including solubility, viscosity and water bindings. The 3D printing is giving a boost to hydrocolloids market in Europe and neighbouring countries including the U.S. and Canada.

Rising trend of processed food products owing to fast paced lifestyle is one of the key reasons for the growth of processed food products which is leading to growth in demand for hydrocolloids in global.

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Europe Hydrocolloids products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Product Launch

In October 2018, Tate & Lyle sampled a diverse menu of food and drinks to demonstrate the benefits of its holistic ingredients solutions portfolio by inviting visitors to Gulfood Manufacturing Trade Show. This offering will span an array of product categories, including drinks, condiments and dairy.

In December 2017, Tate & Lyle announced that the capacity has been expanded and process also gets upgraded at its STA-LITE Polydextrose facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. With this expansion the company increases capacity at the Nantong facility by more than three times from when it was acquired by Tate & Lyle in 2014. The expansion will help the company to meet the growing demand for sugar reduction and fibre enrichment.

