Europe Marine Ingredients Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 | Cargill, Incorporated, Symrise, KD Pharma Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Abyss Ingredients, others

The well-established Key players in the market are: Cargill, Incorporated, Symrise, KD Pharma Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Abyss Ingredients, Algaia, American Seafoods Company LLC, Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd., COBIOSA, Gonmisol, Hofseth BioCare, Kodiak Fishmeal Company, Nutrifish, OLVEA, Pacific Seafood, Pelagia AS, TerraMar Ingredients, Sea Pride LLC, The Scoular Company, Vesteraalens AS among others.

Europe Marine Ingredients Market By Product Type (Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Marine Proteins, Marine Peptides, Marine Collagen, Fish Bone, Others), Ingredients (Protein, Ash, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Fat, Enzymes, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder), Raw Material (Whole Fish, By-Product), Source (Krill, Algae, Fish, Squid, Others), Application (Animal and Aquaculture Feed, Pet Food, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others), Country (Denmark, Spain, Russia, U.K., Germany, Poland, Turkey, France, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Marine ingredients are extracted from innumerable marine species which are inhabitants of water bodies such as sea, pond, lake, river and ocean and the marine species includes krill, algae, fishes and squid. The marine ingredients which are highly rich in nutrition are obtained by variety of fishes such as salmon, hoki, tuna, jack mackerel, herring, cod, trout, sandeel, and others. Marine ingredients are nutritious products that are intended for animal feed and human consumption. Marine ingredients consist of marine proteins, marine peptides, marine collagen, fish meal, fish oil and fish bone. The fish meal and fish oil are widely consumed by end users. Marine proteins and peptides are derived by enzyme hydrolysis.

Product Launch

In August 2018, Algaia launched, Algogel RCG & Algogel SCG a new series of products. Algogel RCG offers wide range of carrageenans and Algogel SCG offers blends and lotions. These new products are approved through COSMOS standards by Ecocert Greenlife. These new products will benefit the company to enhance its product portfolio as well as to increase the revenue.

In November 2017, Algaia launched Satialgine DVA, a next generation seawood extract. This extract is used for making low fat desserts. This product has helped the company to generate revenue as low fat desserts are lucrative products.

In September 2016, Nutrifish launched two production lines including active powders and bio-peptides. This will help to increase the product portfolio and revenue of the company.

