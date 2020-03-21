Europe Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2027

In 2018, the market size of Europe Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

segmented as follows:

By Type

By Raw Material

By End Use

By Distribution Channel

By Country

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as follows:

Plates

Trays & Containers

Cutleries

Cups & Bowls

Clamshells

Of the aforementioned types, the cups & bowls segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The trays & containers segment is expected to expand at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of value, the cutleries segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Europe biodegradable foodservice disposables market, followed by the cups & bowls segment.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented as follows:

Bioplastics

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Based

Pulp & Paper

Woods & Leaves

Of the aforementioned segments, the pulp & paper segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period in terms of value. The bio plastic segment is expected to showcase favorable growth in the near future.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of end users, which include:

Hotel & Other accommodation facilities

Restaurants

Café and Bistros

Bars & Pubs

Clubs

Foodservice Providers/Caterers

Institutions

Among all the above segments, the restaurants segment occupied the largest share of the market both in terms of value and volume in 2015 and is expected to continue to remain dominant in the market over the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into:

Wholesalers

Hypermarket/supermarkets

Cash & Carry

Logistic Providers

Distributors

Online

Among all the above segments, the cash and carry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2014 in terms of both value and volume and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and provides estimated market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period

Countries covered in the report are:

U.K.

Spain

France

Switzerland

The U.K. market dominated the overall market in 2014 in terms of both value and volume share and the market in the country is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

