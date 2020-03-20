Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market to Register a Stout Growth By 2025-end

“The Europe next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,685.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,633.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020-2025.” The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, technological advancements in sequencing and development in genomics. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to nonexistence of skilled professionals and high risks associated with genetic data in next generation sequencing in the region.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005459/

Company Profiles

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen N.V.,

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

NGS makes sequence based gene expression analysis a “”digital”” alternative to analog techniques. It also aids in quantifying RNA expression with the breadth of a microarray and the resolution of qPCR. Advancement in genome sequencing have added various solution for most of the industries such as, pharmaceutical and agriculture. These technological advancement are likely to grow the market in near future. Thus, technological advancements are expected to bring about innovative treatments in the market thereby driving the Europe next generation sequencing market growth over the forecast years.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to increasing funds and growing number of cancer patients in the country. Moreover, increasing focus of on R&D is helps to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

– Consumables

– Services

– Platforms

By Technology

– Genome Sequencing

– Exome Sequencing

– Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing

– Other

By Application

– Diagnostics

– Drug Discovery

– Precision Medicine

– Others

By End User

– Academic & Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Others

By Geography

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005459/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the europe next generation sequencin market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global europe next generation sequencin market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.