Europe Restorative Dentistry Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020-2027

Europe Restorative Dentistry Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, Restorative Equipment); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Schools and Research), and Country

The Europe restorative dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 10,526.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,914.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020-2027.

The restorative dentistry market growth is primarily attributed due to the rising developments in the field of dentistry, and dynamic increase in the aging population. On the other hand factor such as fluctuation in policies for the dental healthcare system is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006474/

Company Profiles

Danaher

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Brasseler USA

DiaDent Group

The rise in the aging population is the major driving factor for the growth of aging population across the world. Similarly, the aging population is the major driving factor for the growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period. In Europe, dynamic shift in the aging population is been recorded. For instance, according to the recent report published for aging population in 2018. It is stated that old-age dependency ratio in European Union is estimated to increase by 21.6% till the end of 2070.

The dental problems are generally seen in higher numbers in the aging population. The degeneration factor leads to the more dentals problems among the aging population. Which is expected to lead the growth of the restorative dentistry market in the coming future. There are several dental problems that are associated with the aging population. The problems include tooth loss, dental caries, periodontal disease, dry mouth or oral cancer. Thus, it is expected that the rise in the aging population is likely to increase the incidences of the above mentioned problems in the coming years. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors it is expected the market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006474/

In 2018, the restorative materials segment held a largest market share of 39.6% of the restorative dentistry market, by product. The dental conditions such as bridges, crowning, implants can be substituted by the restorative dentistry procedures. The procedures done through the restorative materials are cost effective and have high-performance solutions. In addition, these materials are widely used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a largest share.

Similarly, in 2018 dental hospitals held the largest share by end user. It held approximately 45.1% of the restorative dentistry market. The rising geriatric population as well as increasing number of private dental hospital and clinics chain across the Europe is expected to be the major factor responsible for the market growth. Additionally, increasing consolidation and rising reimbursement policies to improve oral and dental health is likely to propel growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.